Police curfew imposed in the Veyangoda area

A Police curfew has been imposed in the Veyangoda Police Division in the Gampaha District with immediate effect.

The Government Information Department said that the curfew will be in effect until further notice.

A curfew had earlier been declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas in Gampaha after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, were initially identified and placed under home quarantine.

The woman has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman are being identified. (Colombo Gazette)