Health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus to be strictly enforced

Health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be strictly enforced from today.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that with the detection of a patient in the community with the coronavirus, the health guidelines published on the Health Ministry website will be strictly enforced from today.

As a result, the public have been urged to wear face masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

Wanniarachchi also called for events with large gatherings to be suspended for a few months.

She said that musical events and other large social gatherings must be temporarily suspended.

The decision to strictly enforce the health guidelines was taken after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

This the first coronavirus patient to be detected in the community after two months. (Colombo Gazette)