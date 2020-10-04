Daughter of Divulapitiya woman tests positive for coronavirus

The daughter of the 39-year-old woman from Divulapitiya who tested positive for the coronavirus, has contracted the virus.

Head of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the 16-year-old daughter of the Divulapitiya woman tested positive of the virus.

He said that the girl was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, have been placed under home quarantine.

The woman has now been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman are being identified.

The manner in which the woman contracted the coronavirus is also being investigated. (Colombo Gazette)