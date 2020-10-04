CID chief transferred hours after Archbishop raised concerns

The Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Nuwan Wedasinghe has been transferred, hours after the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith raised concerns over the CID.

Wedasinghe has been transferred as the Acting Deputy Inspector General, Western Province (North) with immediate effect.

DIG S.P Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new CID DIG.

Wedasinghe was appointed as the DIG in charge of the CID last December.

Just yesterday (Saturday), Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had expressed concerns over the investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

He was mainly concerned that Riyaj Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen who was arrested in April on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attacks and held under detention orders, had been released, due to lack of evidence.

Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was concerned that while the Police had earlier said there was clear evidence against Riyaj Bathiudeen, CID investigators failed to provide sufficient evidence. (Colombo Gazette)