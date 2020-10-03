President wishes Trump and Melania speedy recovery

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has been flown to hospital for treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I wish speedy recovery for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS from the #COVID19. Prayers of the People of #SriLanka are with you in this difficult times,” President Rajapaksa tweeted.

President Trump has so far been treated with an experimental drug cocktail injection and the antiviral medication remdesivir.

In exactly one month, Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The president’s diagnosis has upended his campaign and also cast doubt on his attempt to get a new Supreme Court judge confirmed before polling day.

The latest update from Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, in a memorandum late on Friday, read: “I am happy to report the president is doing very well.” He said the president was not in need of supplemental oxygen.

Trump was taken to hospital “out of an abundance of caution” with “mild symptoms” and would be there for the “next few days”, the White House said. (Colombo Gazette)