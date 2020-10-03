Heroin supplier for Dematagoda housing complex arrested

A suspect said to be the main drug supplier to a Government housing complex in Dematagoda has been arrested.

The Police said the suspect had been providing heroin to residents of the Mihindusenpura Housing Complex in Dematagoda.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested the suspect with heroin weighing around 300g.

The heroin had been found concealed in a three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the Kandy Police arrested seven suspects who were involved in smuggling heroin.

The Police said the seven suspects were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau in Colombo for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)