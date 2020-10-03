Government insists no move to rope in Rishad

The Government today insisted that there is no move to give any post to former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

The Catholic Church suspected there was some hidden deal after Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother, who was linked to the Easter Sunday attacks, was released on bail this week.

However a number of Ministers today insisted that Bathiudeen will not be given a post in the Government.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa said that the Government maintains its stand that it will not have any dealings with extremists.

Cabinet spokesman, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that since there are some concerns over Bathiudeen he should not be taken into the Government.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa said that the Government is not stupid to have any deals with Bathiudeen.

He said that if any attempt is made to allow Bathiudeen to join the Government he will be chased out.

Meanwhile Bathiudeen said that his party, the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), does not have any agreement with the Government nor has it had any talks with the Government. (Colombo Gazette)