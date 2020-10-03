Four hundred people arrive from Abu Dhabi

Four hundred people arrived from Abu Dhabi today, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

NOCPCO said the 400 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka onboard Etihad EY 264 this morning.

All the arrivals were transferred to quarantine centers after the initial PCR test was conducted.

NOCPCO said that 1730 PCR tests were carried out yesterday and 291,105 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka so far.

Health officials had this week urged the public to strictly follow the new normal practices introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that coronavirus infected patients are still in Sri Lanka so the threat remains.

Samaraweera said that a number of arrivals have tested positive for the virus so the public must remain cautious.

He said that the practice of wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands must be strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)