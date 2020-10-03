DNA test to be sought to confirm real mother of Ampara boy

By Farook Sihan

The Samanthurai Police are to seek court approval to conduct a DNA test to confirm who the real mother is of a boy after two women claimed the boy was theirs.

Samanthurai Police Office In Charge K.D.H. Jayalath said that the Police was collecting evidence and will submit a report to court on Monday.

He said they will then seek court approval for a DNA test to verify who the real mother is.

Both women and the boy appeared before the Police yesterday and were questioned over their claims.

A woman in Ampara claimed this week she had found her son who went missing following the deadly 2004 tsunami.

Abusali Sithi said that her 5-year-old son went missing after the tsunami hit Maligaikadu in Karativu, Ampara in December 2004.

The Ampara woman said that she continued her fight to locate her son and had later established contact with him.

However, another woman, Nurul Ishan Junaideen came forward claiming that she is the real mother of the child. (Colombo Gazette/Daily Mirror)