Four suspects have been arrested over the robbery of Rs. 30 million from the house of a businessman in Katana.

The businessman’s house in Katana was ransacked by armed individuals on Wednesday.

The Police said over Rs. 30 million was stolen from the house.

The unidentified robbers had stolen the money at gunpoint.

The Police arrested four suspects over the robbery today and recovered Rs. 7.2 million.

A car in the possession of the suspects was also seized. (Colombo Gazette)