SJB fears stage being set to make Namal next President

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) fears the stage is being prepared to make Namal Rajapaksa the next President.

SJB Parliamentarian Mayantha Dissanayake claimed that the attempt is to make Namal Rajapaksa a candidate at the next Presidential election.

He said that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be used to prepare the stage for Namal Rajapaksa.

Dissanayake said that on principle the SJB will look to defeat the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in Parliament.

He said that the SJB will also seek consensus among the party leaders of the alliance to vote against the 20th Amendment.

“We will need to discuss with opposition party leaders on the amendments that will be brought to the 20th Amendment. But on principle we will oppose it as this is being used to bring more powers to the Rajapaksas,” he said.

He said the Government must seek consensus in Parliament for anything it does and not try to do what it wants.

Dissanayake said that the SJB will also take a decision on the new Constitution when it is drafted. (Colombo Gazette)