Parliament to hold full day debate on foreign agreements

Parliament is to hold a full day debate on “Foreign Agreements” on Thursday 08th October, the Department of Communications of Parliament said today.

On a request made by the Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, the Government agreed to a full day being allocated for the Opposition on Thursday, the 08th of October 2020 for an Adjournment debate on “Foreign Agreements”.

Accordingly, the debate is scheduled to be held from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, decided to hold the next Sittings of Parliament commencing from Tuesday, the 06th to the 09th October, 2020.

Members Dinesh Gunawardena, the Leader of the House of Parliament, Johnston Fernando, the Chief Government Whip, Lakshman Kiriella, the Chief Opposition Whip, Chamal Rajapaksa, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Gayantha Karunatilleka, Anura Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera, Mano Ganesan and M. A. Sumanthiran were present at the said meeting.

As per the decisions taken at the meeting, the second reading of the Finance (Amendment) Bill and the regulations submitted to the Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act will be taken up for debate on the 06th of October. The Adjournment debate by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm accordingly.

The Second Reading of the Nation Building Tax (Amendment)Bill, the Second Reading of the Economic Service Charge (Amendment) Bill and the Second Reading of the Ports and Airports Development Levy (Amendment) Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate on the 07th of October. In addition, five Resolutions under the Appropriation Act is also scheduled to be taken up for debate. The Adjournment debate by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively.

Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament, (Mrs.) Surangani Ellawala, K. P. Silva and R. R. W. Rajapaksha is scheduled to be taken up in Parliament on the 09th of October. (Colombo Gazette)