Nearly 50 people including several children sustained injuries following an accident in Hatton today.

A passenger bus carrying a number of people, including children heading to school, toppled down a 20-foot precipice along the Hatton-Dayagama road.

The Police said that 49 people were admitted to hospital following the accident, including 24 children.

Eyewitnesses said that reckless driving seemed to have caused the accident.

The Police are investigating the incident. (Colombo Gazette)