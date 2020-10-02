Manchester United to face Paris St-Germain in Champions League group stage

Manchester United will face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage this season.

Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.

Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G, while holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid in Group A.

The draw, which also saw Real Madrid and Inter Milan paired in Group B, took place without club officials present because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And it was a particularly tough draw for Manchester United, who will play last season’s beaten finalists PSG, as well as 2020 semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

This year’s group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October with the final on Saturday, 29 May 2021 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Following Thursday’s draw it was announced fans could make a partial return to Uefa matches for the first time since March – where local laws permit.

Starting during the October international break, fans will be capped at 30% of a stadium’s capacity but away supporters will not be able to attend.

Social distancing will be mandatory and additional precautionary measures such as mask-wearing must be implemented in accordance with local rules.

Uefa’s decision comes after over 15,000 supporters attended a pilot in the Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on 24 September.

In a statement, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, described the decision as “a sensible first step which puts fans’ health first and respects the laws in each country”. (Courtesy BBC)