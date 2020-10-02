Korea to provide tangible support to Sri Lanka to combat COVID-19

Korea is trying to provide tangible support to Sri Lanka to counter and combat COVID-19 this year, strengthening its cooperation to uplift public health in Sri Lanka, the Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Woonjin JEONG said today.

Both Korea and Sri Lanka have successfully coped with COVID-19 which has made the two countries among the safest places in the world.

In a message to mark the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea, the Korean Ambassador said that since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1977, Korea and Sri Lanka have come a long way together to form a cordial bilateral partnership.

Based on the mutual trust and respect both countries have built over the years, the friendship between two countries will grow from strength to strength in the years to come, he said.

Sri Lanka is not only one of Korea’s priority ODA cooperation partner countries, but also one of the top five countries that are benefitted from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of Korea.

The sum of investment in various ODA projects and grants for Sri Lanka since 1987 is over 600 million USD. The Sri Lanka office of KOICA, which was established in Colombo in 1994 has assisted and funded commercial and infrastructure projects of Sri Lanka, thus augmenting the development of Sri Lanka. Korea has been promoting projects in the various fields such as education, transportation, water resources, sanitation and regional development in Sri Lanka.

As a reliable friend, Korea is a trustworthy partner of Sri Lanka to meet the current needs of national development, Ambassador Woonjin JEONG said.

Korea considers Sri Lanka as an important economic, trade and investment partner. In this context, Korea is extremely keen on boosting two-way trade and investment in ways which benefit the economies of both countries.

In particular, the ongoing labour cooperation also attests the close relations of both countries.

Approximately 3,000 diligent Sri Lankan workers seek job opportunities annually, and around 23,000 Sri Lankan workers are presently employed in Korea, contributing to the economic advancement of both countries.

They have transmitted as much as 520 million USD to Sri Lanka in 2019. The migrant workers bridge both countries in more ways than one, as they continue to promote favourable interests in Korea and raise awareness among the general public even after they return to Sri Lanka.

Woonjin JEONG said that the expansion of migrant employment for Sri Lankans in the Republic of Korea will result in furthering economic and commercial ties of both countries. (Colombo Gazette)