Former CID Director Shani Abeysekera further remanded

The Gampaha Magistrates Court today further remanded former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera till 16 October over a case filed on charges of fabricating false evidence.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July on charges of fabricating evidence in connection to a case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Gunawardena was arrested over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014.

Abeysekera was accused of staging the incident with the assistance of a Police Sub-Inspector in order to frame former DIG Gunawardena.

The Police SI attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station was arrested in August after recording a statement with the CCD over the case. (Colombo Gazette)