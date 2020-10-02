Concerns raised over use of Chinese technology in Sri Lanka

A local group has raised concerns over the use of Chinese technology by Sri Lankan mobile companies.

The Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka (ITSSL) said that using Chinese technology for telecom and broadband operations could pose a threat to National security.

ITSSL said in a statement that Information Technology plays a vital role in Sri Lanka.

The local organization noted that technology is widely used in Sri Lanka to collect and store sensitive information, including bank details.

ITSSL urged intelligence agencies to pay close attention to the use of Chinese technology by telecom and other State agencies.

The Government was also urged to minimize the use of Chinese technology in highly sensitive operations. (Colombo Gazette)