A case filed by the Bribery Commission against Minister Johnston Fernando was dismissed by the Colombo High Court today.

The Colombo High Court dismissed the case in which Fernando was accused of employing CWE workers outside their scope of duties from 2010 – 2014.

The Bribery Commission filed the case against Fernando in May 2016 accusing Fernando being responsible for Rs. 40.1 million in losses to the Government when he was the Minister of Cooperatives. (Colombo Gazette)