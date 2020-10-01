Sri Lanka calls on Japan to ensure quality infrastructure development

Sri Lanka today called on Japan to ensure quality infrastructure development as a prerequisite to achieve Sri Lanka’s vision to position itself as a trade and maritime hub of the Indian Ocean region.

The Fourth Sri Lanka – Japan Dialogue on Maritime Security, Safety and Oceanic Issues was held virtually today.

The Japanese delegation comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Japan Coast Guard and the Japanese Embassy in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan delegation included representatives from Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, Navy, Air Force, Department of Coast Guard, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Merchant Shipping Secretariat.

During the Dialogue, active discussions were held on multilateral maritime initiatives spread across the Indo-Pacific region.

Sri Lanka highlighted the need to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation for a rule-based maritime order as a vital element for stability and prosperity in the region.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka noted on the need for quality infrastructure development, as a prerequisite to achieve its vision to position itself as a trade and maritime hub of the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka welcomed the progress of cooperation being made in the domains of maritime security and safety, and exchanged views on the initiatives and cooperation between the two countries in combating maritime crimes, among others.

Sri Lanka and Japan also discussed on extending future collaboration to the realm of ocean resources and combating ocean pollution. (Colombo Gazette)