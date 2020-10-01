Rishad says ACMC undecided on 20th Amendment

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Rishad Bathiudeen says the ACMC has not yet decided on the stand it will take with regards to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters today in Vauniya after attending an event with Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, the ACMC leader said that his party has four members in Parliament.

He said that as a party the ACMC will decide on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Bathiudeen said that while there are some clauses in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution with which the ACMC can agree on, there are other clauses which they oppose.

He also said that the Government has not had any talks with the ACMC on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Asked if he was going to work with the Government, Bathiudeen said that he had no comment.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has already said that it is opposed to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)