Officials urge public to strictly follow new normal practices

Health officials have urged the public to strictly follow the new normal practices introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that coronavirus infected patients are still in Sri Lanka so the threat remains.

Samaraweera said that a number of arrivals have tested positive for the virus so the public must remain cautious.

He said that the practice of wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands must be strictly followed.

“This practice was strictly followed at the start but the public have now begun to relax,” he said

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera also said that the public must try and stay at home as much as possible and limit outdoor activities.

He said that anyone going out for essential work must try and complete everything in one day.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera noted that Sri Lanka has not faced the brunt of the coronavirus as only 13 people have died so far.

As a result he said that Sri Lanka must continue to take precautions to ensure the efforts taken so far to contain the spread of the virus are not in vain. (Colombo Gazette)