Nine Arches Bridge likely to be declared national heritage site

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government is considering listing the Nine Arches Bridge in Demodara as a locally declared national heritage site of Sri Lanka.

Also known as the Bridge in the Sky, it is a viaduct bridge in Sri Lanka and one of the best examples of colonial-era railway construction in the country.

State Minister of Promotion of National Heritage Vidura Wickramanayaka told the Colombo Gazette that since the Nine Arches Bridge marks its centenary next year the milestone must be commemorated in a big way.

Wickramanayaka said it is his personal belief that the milestone must be commemorated by declaring the location as a national heritage site.

The Nine Arches Bridge in Demodara is a sought out location among both local and foreign tourists and it must be preserved, he said.

The State Minister pointed out that all national heritage sites currently in the country have been declared by UNESCO and not by the Government.

As a result, the Ministry of Promotion of National Heritage is looking at locally declaring a number of sites, including unique agriculture and irrigation systems, and places of ancient medicinal practices, as national heritage sites.

The Ministry is in the process of appointing an advisory board which will be given a period of four months to compile a list of these unique sites and submit a report.

State Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka added that the University of Moratuwa will be consulted for the preservation of the locations and monuments declared as national heritage sites in the future. (Colombo Gazette)