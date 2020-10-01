Another woman claims she is mother of Ampara boy

Another woman has now claimed she is the mother of a boy in Ampara who was earlier reported to have been lost during the tsunami and later found by a woman claiming to be his mother.

The woman, with who the boy stayed before he left and moved into the house of a woman who he claimed was his actual mother, says he is her son and will prove it in court.

N. Inshan said that she has documentary proof that the young boy is her son.

Earlier, a woman in Ampara claimed she had found her son who went missing following the deadly 2004 tsunami.

Abusali Sithi said that her 5-year-old son went missing after the tsunami hit Maligaikadu in Karativu, Ampara in December 2004.

She told reporters at her residence that she never stopped looking for her son after he went missing and she was later told that he was seen at a local hospital.

However, when she visited the hospital she learnt that her son had been taken away by a Sinhalese family.

The woman said that she continued her fight to locate her son and had very little support from the Police or the Human Rights Commission.

Eventually in 2016 she received information about her son being seen at a school and attempted to visit him to confirm his identity.

However, she says the school authorities refused to allow her to meet him.

She had later established contact with him promising him employment and later revealed to him some unique marks on his body.

The boy had left the house he was staying in and went to see the woman claiming to be his mother.

The boy, who now can speak only in Sinhalese, told reporters that he is convinced the woman is his mother and is happy to be reunited after 16 years.

However Inshan has filed a complaint with the Samanthurai Police insisting that the boy is her son. (Colombo Gazette)