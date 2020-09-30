Web journalist Desmond Chathuranga De Alwis released

Web journalist Desmond Chathuranga De Alwis was ordered to be released on bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Chathuranga De Alwis was arrested by the cyber-crimes division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in August and was remanded on 01st September.

He was arrested for allegedly publishing reports which obstruct judicial proceedings.

Chathuranga De Alwis operates a private website and prior to that he had worked at ITN and Siyatha FM.

He was also the President of the National Movement of Web Journalists in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)