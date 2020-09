Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones during an event attended by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Ratmalana yesterday.

MP Premadasa had attended a public meeting in Ratmalana last night during which stones were pelted at him by an unidentified group.

The Police said two suspects were arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police last night in connection to the incident.

They will be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)