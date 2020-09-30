Over 340 passengers arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 340 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka on four special flights today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 47 passengers arrived from the United Arab Emirates, three from Doha, 287 from Australia, and five from India.

All 342 passengers have been placed in Military –operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC further said that 7,132 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in 74 quarantine centres, while 46,673 individuals have completed the process to date.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health conducted 1600 PCR tests yesterday and has conducted 285,547 PCR tests so far in Sri Lanka.

Eleven returnees from overseas were detected with the coronavirus within the last 24-hours ending at 06.00 a.m. today.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 3374.

A total of 3230 patients have recovered, while 131 are currently under medical care, and 13 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus so far.

From among the 650 who were infected in the outbreak at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 648 individuals have been discharged after complete recovery, while 02 remain in medical care. (Colombo Gazette)