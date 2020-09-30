Ministry of Justice warns public of job scam

The Ministry of Justice has cautioned the public of an islandwide scam being operated on the promise of providing jobs at the Ministry.

The Ministry of Justice said several individuals had made monetary payments to obtain their fake interview and appointment letters for the posts of office assistants, drivers, among other positions.

The scam had been uncovered after a number of youth from various parts of the country had reported to the Ministry over the last two days with interview and appointment letters.

The individuals who had arrived from places such as Ampara, Negombo, Dankotuwa, and Mount Lavinia were made aware of the fake letters upon their arrival at the Ministry.

The chief suspect involved in the scam had operated under the name of Samantha and had dealt with the victims over the phone.

Nearly 45 youths are said to have been defrauded so far by the suspect.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry had met the affected youth who had arrived at the Ministry and had instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to immediately launch an investigation into the scam.

Minister Sabry informed the victims that Government institutions follow a certain procedure for recruitment and it was the responsibility of the educated youth to verify details in this regard.

The Criminal Investigations Department has launched an investigation into the scam and had filed a complaint with the Financial Crimes Unit of the Ministry of Justice on Monday (28).

The Ministry has also launched its own investigation to identify individuals defrauding the innocent public in this manner. (Colombo Gazette)