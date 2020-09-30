Lanka Premier League commencement date readjusted

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to readjust the commencement date of the ‘Lanka Premier League’ (LPL) in order to ensure that participating players have adequate time to meet ‘Quarantine Requirements,’ as per the Government’s health regulations.

Accordingly, the commencement of the LPL, which was scheduled to start on the 14th of November 2020 will be shifted to 21st November 2020.

Whilst creating space for meeting quarantine requirements, the move is also aimed at giving an opportunity for the players taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make it to the LPL.

Adjusting the commencement date of the LPL gives adequate time for the players playing in the IPL to make it to the LPL.

“Since the IPL will go until the 10th of November, we thought to keep some space for the players taking part in the IPL, and who wish to make it to the LPL to take part in the tournament’’ said Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne, The Tournament Director, LPL.

Accordingly, the ‘Player Draft’ of the LPL, which was to take place on the 01st October is now shifted to 09th October.

The Lanka Premier League will consist of five franchises, whilst each can buy up to six international players.