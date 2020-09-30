Health Ministry issues rat fever alert as numbers rise

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Health Ministry has issued a rat fever alert as the number of patients affected by rate fever, also known as leptospirosis, recorded a rise.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the rainy reason has resulted in an increased threat of rat fever.

He said that at present there are 6096 leptospirosis patients in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has also recorded 70 deaths as a result of leptospirosis.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the Ratnapura District has recorded the highest number of leptospirosis patients.

He said that of the 6096 leptospirosis patients in Sri Lanka 1341 are from the Ratnapura District.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that Anuradhapura, Kegalle, Kalutara and Polonnaruwa are among the other districts affected by leptospirosis. (Colombo Gazette)