Government to table budget for 2021 in November

The Government will present the budget for the year 2021 in November.

State Minister of Money and Capital Markets, and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal said thebudget will be tabled in Parliament on 17th November 2020.

He mentioned this when addressing a media briefing in Colombo today.

In August, State Minister Cabraal told the Colombo Gazette that the Government had commenced the drafting of a new budget for the year 2021.

He said the new budget will be based on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision for Sri Lanka under his “Saubhagye Dekma” manifesto. (Colombo Gazette)