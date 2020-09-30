Government to review Press Council Act

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government will review the Press Council Act of Sri Lanka in order to make amendments to include the current global media trends and platforms.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette that attention was focused on the Press Council Act during a meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other stakeholders from the Media Industry at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

During the meeting it was noted that there was an increase in complaints on unfair allegations being raised against individuals, companies or businesses via electronic, print, and social media platforms.

Minister Rambukwella said the Press Council Act of Sri Lanka only addresses issues pertaining to the press in Sri Lanka.

The Press Council Act of Sri Lanka will have to be reviewed as a whole and amended as it is not inclusive of social media and other new media platforms, he said.

The Minister added the Press Council Act will be developed as required in due time. (Colombo Gazette)