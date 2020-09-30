Bus driver arrested for driving through closed level crossing

A bus driver has been arrested for driving through a closed level crossing in Payagala.

The Police said that the incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The luxury bus had driven on the wrong side of the road and went past all other vehicles that had parked, as the level crossing was closed.

After a short pause the driver took the bus past the railway track through the two rail gates on opposite sides.

A number of motorcycles are also seen in the video following the bus.

The Police said that the bus was operating between Aluthgama and Colombo.

The Police said that the conductor of the bus was also arrested and both will be produced before a Magistrate. (Colombo Gazette)