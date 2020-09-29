Travel ban imposed on Champika

The Colombo High Court today issued a travel ban on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and two others.

The Court also ordered the Immigration Controller to refrain from issuing new passports to the three individuals.

The orders were issued when the case pertaining to the accident involving Ranawaka’s vehicle in Rajagiriya in 2016 was taken up for hearing today.

The Colombo High Court today also issued an arrest warrant on Ranawaka’s driver Thusitha Kumara.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver Thusitha Kumara in court as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

In July, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

The Colombo High Court in August indicted Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)