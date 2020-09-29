The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Sri Lanka 2020 opens before scheduled due to popular demand!

The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Sri Lanka 2020 has been brought forward creating excitement among its Wolf pack and book enthusiasts.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale also known as the World’s Biggest Book Sale will be held online. The Online Sale, the first of its kind in South Asia, was originally scheduled to open on October 1st but will now kick-start at 08:00 PM (IST) on September 30th 2020 due to the influx of requests from fans asking for an early opening. Book lovers will be able to access the Book Sale earlier than scheduled and experience the famous 50-90% Big Bad Wolf Book Sale discounts on three times’ more book titles on sale than in previous editions of the series.

“Once again, we have listened to the pleas of book lovers who are eagerly waiting for the Sale to commence and therefore it will open earlier than scheduled at 08:00 PM (IST) on September 30th. Every initiative we take is synonymous with our vision to empower everyone with affordable books and encourages the practice of reading among the general public” said Jacqueline Ng, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books.

The popular Book Sale is back in Sri Lanka for the 4th consecutive year via the online platform www.bigbadwolfbooks.lk, which cleverly overcomes the COVID challenge. The news about the World’s Biggest Book Sale, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale ‘going online’ created a viral buzz throughout social media and among all book lovers in Sri Lanka. Many local book buffs were already concerned that they would miss the Big Bad Wolf Sale this year due to the Pandemic.

There were also groups of readers who could not visit previous editions of the Big Bad Wolf due to their accessibility issues. Once it was announced that the Sale is all set to roll out in Sri Lanka as an Online event, all of them were relieved and became jubilant. Even their social media comments showed their impatience. Demand started building up for an early opening so much so that it was called to start ‘as early as possible’! In addition, all books ordered online will be free of international shipping charges and delivered to doorsteps at surprisingly low rates. Furthermore, no domestic courier charges will be charged for any order above Rs. 8000 in a single transaction.

This new sale format has also enabled the Big Bad Wolf Team to come up with new activities and engage more with fans when compared to previous sales. Among these activities are multi-purchase deals such as buy two and get one free on selected ranges of books.

Scrolling through the comments of social media pages of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, one is convinced that book lovers are yearning for more books and are impatiently waiting for the World’s biggest Book Sale Many people are excited of the fact that the Sale takes place online and that everyone has access to the entire offering of books 24/7. It will indeed be a feast for avid readers as they will be able to explore the books any time of the day over the course of the online Sale.

Book lovers can access the book collection on sale through www.bigbadwolfbooks.lk and they can tune in for the latest Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Updates and contests through Facebook at www.facebook.com/bbwbookssrilanka and Instagram www.instagram.com/bigbadwolfbooks_lk.