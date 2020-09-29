Stay Home, Stay Safe with PickMe and Nations Trust Bank American Express

Nations Trust Bank American Express has partnered with PickMe to make it convenient and rewarding to have your favourite cuisine and groceries delivered to your doorstep. This partnership with its rewarding offers, will add convenience to our Card Members “new normal” routine.

Speaking about the exclusive rewards on PickMe, Niluka Gunatilake – Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank said, “We are pleased to partner with PickMe, Sri Lanka’s leading mobility solutions provider. With this partnership we are rewarding our Card Members for their loyalty by giving them an opportunity to win a phone of their choice when using their Nations Trust Bank American Express Card on the PickMe App. Further, Card Members have savings when they order their desired cuisines using PickMe Food.”

To enjoy savings of LKR 500 on PickMe Food orders, Card Members simply need to place an order for LKR 1,200 or more and use the promo code “AMEXFD” on the PickMe app. Each Card Member is eligible to enjoy this saving on two orders until the 31st of October 2020.

To enter the draw to win the phone of your choice, you simply need to use your Nations Trust Bank American Express Card on the PickMe app before the 30th of September 2020. Each usage of your American Express Card on PickMe will earn you an additional entry into the draw. This is an exclusive offer only for Nations Trust Bank American Express Card Members, courtesy of Life Mobile.

