Sri Lanka to draft laws to enforce antipersonnel landmine treaty

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is to draft laws to enforce the antipersonnel landmine treaty, the Governemnt announced today.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila told reporters today that cabinet approval was obtained to draft the laws.

He said that the Justice Ministry has been advised to prepare the necessary legislation to enforce the antipersonnel landmine treaty.

In December 2017 the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka deposited the Instrument of Accession to the Convention of the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (Ottawa Treaty) at the Treaty Section of the United Nations in New York.

Commonly known as the Ottawa Treaty, this Convention was concluded by the Diplomatic Conference on an International Total Ban on Anti-Personnel Land Mines at Oslo, Norway on 18th September 1997.

Gammanpila said that Sri Lanka took time to sign the treaty as there was a war in the country.

He said that the LTTE used antipersonnel landmines during the war and the Army had to counter the threat.

However, with the war over Gammanpila said that Sri Lanka signed the treaty and is now prepared to enforce it by law. (Colombo Gazette)