SLIM NASCO – Sri Lanka’s most anticipated sales awards calls entries for year 2020

SLIM NASCO Awards 2020, Sri Lanka’s premier national sales awards ceremony held in recognition of the outstanding performances of sales professionals gets underway for the 20th time. The organizers of the SLIM NASCO, the most anticipated corporate event in Sri Lanka’s sales calendar have announced the 22nd October deadline for submission of entries. The coveted awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in December 2020.

The National Sales Congress (NASCO) established with the vision to recognize sales excellence by rewarding and motivating sales personnel, also celebrates its 20th year in 2020. NASCO Awards organized by SLIM is the only awards ceremony in Sri Lanka dedicated to recognize the outstanding performances of sales professionals.

Following the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019, there was a series of challenges that hindered the progress of the country’s economy. The unstable political situation of the country and then the pandemic further triggered an economic collapse. The sales personnel had to cope with continuous challenges and they deserved to be recognized this year in a more fitting manner. It is commendable to see how sales personnel have managed to survive in the face of challenges and strived to achieve their set targets. Sri Lanka having successfully combated the pandemic and with businesses gaining gradual momentum, the sales personnel are expected to thrive in the coming years.

Themed “Warriors of the new wave”, this year’s awards ceremony honors the sales professionals who have conquered the steepest mountains and reached the pinnacle of success.

Commenting on the awards ceremony, Roshan Fernando, SLIM President said: “SLIM NASCO is an annual sales award ceremony, focused on recognizing sales professionals and driving them to the next levels. 2020 is a path-breaking year for SLIM, as the distinguished institution celebrates its 50th successful year. SLIM has been contributing to the betterment of sales and marketing in Sri Lanka in a multitude of ways. As a responsible corporate, SLIM engages in a number of initiatives that recognize the outstanding performances of sales personnel and elevate them to higher levels.

SLIM NASCO Awards 2019 was a roaring success as the gala event rewarded sales professionals across the island with milestone achievements in many categories. The 2020 Awards will be judged on the performance for the financial year starting 1st January 2019 or 1st April 2019 until financial year ending 31st December 2019 or 31st March 2020. An eminent judging panel consisting of business leaders will evaluate applications across 22 sectors with each category comprising of Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. The awards ceremony consists of six categories such as, the National Sales Managers category, Regional Managers category, Front Liners category and Other Sales Staff category. In addition to six categories, The National Sales Congress (NASCO) will also feature four special individual awards – Best Front liner, Best Sales Executive, Best Territory Manager and the Best Female Salesperson of the year.

Thilanka Abeywardena, SLIM Vice President – Events, said: “The pandemic drastically changed the way that the sales are conducted from its physical dominance to a vastly developing online arena. Today’s sales situation is not the same as pre-Covid 19 and supporting sales personnel who are part of the wave of economic revolution is vital. As part of its economic inclusion initiatives, SLIM recently launched the Restart Sri Lanka program, a national initiative to re-engineer and re-energize businesses and uplift SMEs. SLIM continues such initiatives with the realization that to regain economic positivity, we need to transform the derailed consumer sales engagement.”

“NASCO Awards ceremony has been a soaring success over the years and was instrumental in uplifting Sri Lanka’s sales fraternity. This year too, we are expecting a huge number of entries and the selection process will be conducted with utmost transparency as usual. This national level awards ceremony has gained wide recognition among local as well as international sales personnel- proof that we were able to contribute to the betterment of the sales sector that comprises of territory managers, sales executives, sales supervisors and front liners.” said Chinthaka Perera, Project Chairperson of NASCO.

The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) is the apex body for Sri Lankan Marketers, which was founded in 1970 and subsequently incorporated by an act of Parliament in 1980, recognizing it as the National Body for Marketing and a ‘not-for-profit’ organization. SLIM has been promoting marketing excellence and elevating the status of marketing in Sri Lanka since its inception in 1970.

The NASCO 2020 entry kit can now be downloaded via www.nasco.lk. All entries are expected to be submitted by 5.00 pm on October 22nd. Applicants can call Tharushi 0701922623 or Dimithra 0703463171 for further details.