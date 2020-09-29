Owner of building which collapsed in Kandy arrested

The owner of the five-storied building that collapsed in Buwalikada, Kandy recently has been arrested.

The Police said the owner was arrested by the Kandy Police today.

Five people were initially trapped after the building caved-in and collapsed on to an adjoining house on 20th September.

Two individuals were rescued by the Army, but a couple and their 1 ½ month old infant were killed.

The infant had died upon admission to the Kandy hospital, while the bodies of the child’s parents were later recovered by the Army from among the rubble. (Colombo Gazette)