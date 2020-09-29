Multiple amendments to be introduced to 20th Amendment

The Government is to introduce multiple amendments to the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera informed the Supreme Court today that the amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20th Amendment.

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court of the move when several petitions filed before the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment were taken up for consideration today.

A total of 39 petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the proposed bill.

A five- member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was later appointed to consider the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)