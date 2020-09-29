Movement led by Karu begins campaign to protect democracy

A movement led by former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today launched a campaign to protect democracy in Sri Lanka.

The National Movement for Social Justice (NMSJ) hosted a media conference headed by Jayasuriya.

Former Ministers Arjuna Ranatunga, Rajitha Senaratne, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan and Parliamentarian Gajan Ponnambalam attended the media conference.

Jayasuriya said that the main goal of the new campaign is to raise awareness on the harm the 20th Amendment could pose to democracy in Sri Lanka.

He said that the goal of the campaign is not to try and overthrow the Government or do politics. (Colombo Gazette)