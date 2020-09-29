Huawei mega online launch event embraced by a massive audience

Huawei, the global smartphone brand unveiled latest tech gadgets at the mega online launch event that featured three of its top of the line wearables-Huawei Watch FIT, Huawei Freebuds 3i and Huawei Watch GT2e. The second mega event of the series of online launch events was a roaring success and treated the massive audience who joined the multiple live streams to an all-new experience.

Huawei partnered with Body Doc, Sri Lanka’s largest and most technologically advanced fitness center and Fitzky, a leading fitness app that brings details about fitness centers, online booking options to the fingertips, to launch the latest tech portfolio which is designed to facilitate the everyday lives of users with a keen focus on fitness and health.

The launch was entirely presented as an online event live streamed via multiple Facebook and Youtube channels and was graced by several leading fitness and wellness mentors and key influencers: Founder and Managing Director of Body Doc Fitness and Wellness Pavilion ACE Certified Medical Exercise, Fitness Nutrition, and Cancer Exercise Specialist-Dr. Thanuki Idangodage, Asian rowing winner, Asia Oceania Olympic qualifier and member of the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association and level 1 coach-Samaakhya Gajanayake, Co-founder of Myrus Yoga and Fitness, Internationally Certified and Registered Yoga Instructor Dr. Miyuru Jayaweera, Sri Lanka’s first certified Zumba Instructor, Owner of Dfit360, Zen Darshan, and Chanux Bro -Sri Lanka’s top tech influencer & social media personality of the year.

The launch livestream was activated simultaneously on the channels of Huawei Facebook and Youtube, Popular Social media personality Chanux Bro’s Facebook and Youtube, Singer (Sri Lanka)’s Facebook and Youtube, Daraz Facebook live stream and the BodyDoc Facebook live stream. Alongside the launch event, Huawei ran a quiz competition that awarded its newest gadgets – Huawei MateBook D 15 and three of each newly introduced wearables, Huawei Watch Fit, 3 Huawei Watch GT 2e and 3 Huawei Freebuds 3i.

Commenting on the special live-streamed launch of the wearables, Peter Liu, Country Head of Huawei Devices Sri Lanka said: “Online launches have become an unmissable part in today’s world and this trend only seems to grow. We are delighted to hear that this mega online launch event racked up a staggering number of viewers even more than the previous edition. This gives us the confidence to go for more Huawei online launches in future.”

The newly launched Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64 inches vivid AMOLED display. It provides precise and real-time workout metrics for 11 professional sport modes including running, swimming, cycling and additional 85 custom workout modes. The watch records daily steps, active hours and monitors sleep rate as well as heart rate 24/7. It also provides timely reminders of calls, messages, calendar events while it can be used to remotely control music and other smartphone features. This incredibly thin and lightweight device packs an upgraded battery, which can last for 10 days. Its quick charge technology provides a whole day usage with just a 5-minute charge.

Huawei Free Buds 3i is a wireless ear bud that comes with the ultimate noise cancellation feature. It is designed for style and fit and its built-in sensors allow access to controls such as music play/pause, answer/end calls by just tapping the ear buds. Huawei FreeBuds 3i offers up to 3.5hrs of listening experience with a single charge while its charging case delivers up to 14.5hrs of battery life that is more than enough to get through the day.

The sleek and stylish Huawei Watch GT 2e sports a 1.39 inches AMOLED HD display and comes with colorful fitness straps for a comfortable grip. The device offers real time tracking for 15 professional sports and is capable of monitoring stress and sleep courtesy of the cutting-edge technology it utilizes. Huawei Watch GT 2e also provides real time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, and more. It also packs intuitive features from weather forecast to alarms, timer and flashlight all of which make the lives easier and better.

