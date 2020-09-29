Government in talks with India to reclaim oil tanks in Trincomalee

The Government is in talks with India to reclaim several oil tanks in Trincomalee.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila told reporters today that India has responded positively to Sri Lanka’s intention to reclaim the oil tanks.

He said that intense talks are underway with the Indian High Commission in Colombo in this regard.

The oil tanks built by the British in 1944 contains 101 oil tanks out of which 99 are in a usable state.

The first time India reached an agreement about the Trincomalee Petroleum Farm was in 1987 after signing the Indo – Sri Lanka Pact.

In an agreement reached between the two countries to commence operations of the oil farm in 2003, the Indian Oil Corporation gained the ownership of oil tanks of the farm. (Colombo Gazette)