Excise Department officer arrested over links with drug dealers

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Three suspects, including an officer attached to the Excise Department, have been arrested for the possession and distribution of narcotics worth over Rs. 10 million.

The suspects were arrested for the possession of 653.3mg of ‘Mandy’ narcotics during a raid conducted in the Kaluaggala area in Kosgama last night.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested one suspect while transporting the narcotics in a vehicle and following interrogations had arrested another suspect in the Pahathgama area in Hanwella.

Further interrogations had revealed that the officer from the Special Operations Unit of the Excise Department in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte had aided and provided the narcotics to the suspects.

Spokesman to the Department of Excise Kapila Kumarasingeh told the Colombo Gazette that the officer was arrested while at his office today on charges of having links to the suspects and drug transaction.

Kapila Kumarasingeh further said the officer has been interdicted.

Further action will be taken following the conclusion of the investigation conducted by the Police STF in this regard, he added. (Colombo Gazette)