99x: A bold new look revealed

99X Technology embraces a simpler, distinct look and rebrands to 99x

99x, a technology company co-creating well-engineered digital products, today revealed its new visual identity and logo, and a shorter variant of the company name, at a press briefing held at the Shangri-La, Colombo. Serving a primarily Scandinavian clientele for over 15 years, 99x’s new visual identity embraces the simplicity in design of that region and channels it through a simple yet bold logo and look.

“Entering this new chapter in our story as 99x, we look forward to further increasing our global footprint through the creation of impactful digital products together with our clients. The new look also embraces the fun, playful side of our greatest asset – our people, and signifies that we are tech team players,” observed 99x Co-Founder and CEO Mano Sekaram, commenting on the company’s youthful new visual identity.

99x Chief Operating Officer Shehani Seneviratne elaborated on how the company has contributed to the industry: “As 99X Technology, we worked towards being at the forefront of Sri Lanka’s IT industry. While building winning products for a global clientele, locally, we have actively worked towards giving back to the IT community and shaping emerging talent at a university level. Now, as 99x, we look forward to creating an even bigger impact both locally and globally.”

Highlighting some of the elements of the brand, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer Chrishan de Mel commented: “The essence of the brand is derived from binary code where ‘ones and zeroes’ are cleverly arranged to form our new logo. What sets us apart is that we provide an unparalleled level of collaboration with clients. We listen, advise, challenge and grow together in the journey of launching a successful product.”

Having built over 150 digital products since 2004, 99x has firmly established itself as a pioneer in technology innovation in the local IT landscape. Its work in the international marketspace and contribution to export revenue has seen 99x recognised time and again for export excellence, its latest achievement being awarded ‘Best Value Added Exporter – Services’ and gold for ICT Services at the National Chamber of Exporters’ (NCE) National Export Awards. This was the fourth time 99x won gold in the ICT Services category.

99x has often been recognised for its work in building cutting-edge digital products, most recently at the 2019 National Best Quality ICT Awards (NBQSA), where one its products won silver in the Professional Services Solutions category. It was also ranked as #1 technology company on LMD’s Most Respected Entities index for 2019.

Its focus on building a people-centric workplace has seen 99x being listed among Sri Lanka’s Best Workplaces for eight consecutive years and ranked as a Best Workplace in Asia for four years, including in 2020. 99x has continuously been awarded for business excellence as well, sweeping up the gold award for ICT services at the National Chamber of Commerce’s National Business Excellence Awards for four years and being listed among the 15 Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka in 2019 by the International Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka (ICCSL) and CIMA.

Understanding the importance of growing with its community, 99x works closely with local universities and higher education institutes to groom undergraduates for the IT industry, by educating them on latest trends and technologies. Over the last decade, through its university outreach initiative ‘Dotitude’, 99x has empowered over 50,000 graduates across the island and supported 60+ research projects.

This is extended to IT professionals through the ‘Colombo Camps Community’ a non-profit organization that works towards educating the Lankan ICT community across multiple areas and technologies. This is done through several meetups and initiatives that fall under its purview.

The people of 99x, in addition to their core work, purposefully give back to the community, both through the company’s own initiatives and by playing an active role in various industry associations, universities, higher education institutes, and more. 99x has also installed and supported multiple computer labs in deserving rural schools partnering with its clients. Under its new name and look, 99x will focus on creating even further impact through newer and more innovative ways.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, 99x is a technology company co-creating well-engineered, innovative digital products for the Scandinavian market. Its expertise has been proven through a portfolio of over 150 impactful global digital products developed since 2004, together with leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). 99x employs over 350 technology and product specialists, who are high achievers, creative thinkers and team players. The company is one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2020 and has been named a Best Workplace in Sri Lanka for eight consecutive years.