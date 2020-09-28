Twenty-one petitions filed in court against 20A

Twenty-one (21) petitions were filed before the Supreme Court today challenging the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A total of 39 petitions have been filed so far at the Supreme Court against the proposed bill.

A lawyer filed a petition filed the first petition at the Supreme Court calling for a referendum to pass the Amendment.

Another four petitions, including one from Leader of the Tamil National Alliance MP R. Sampanthan, were thereafter filed before the Supreme Court challenging the 20th Amendment.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) too filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Bill, following which 12 more petitions were filed.

A five- member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was later appointed to consider the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)