The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today refused to remand the Captain of the MT New Diamond, and imposed a travel ban instead.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera had earlier requested the court to remand the Captain of the oil tanker which caught fire while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond.

Earlier, the owners of the MT New Diamond had agreed to settle fully the interim claim of Government stakeholders for over Rs. 300 million.

The owners had thereafter agreed to settle the full claim of Rs 442 Million made by Sri Lanka last week. (Colombo Gazette)