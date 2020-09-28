Sujeewa steps down from politics after losing polls

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Deputy Secretary Sujeewa Senasinghe has announced he will step down from politics.

According to reports, Senasinghe has stated that he intends to focus on his business in the future and that he will be commencing his PHD from January 2021.

Sujeewa Senasinghe contested the August 05th General Elections from the Colombo district under the SJB.

He however, failed to secure a seat in Parliament and has since been inactive in politics.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette, he refused to confirm or deny the reports on his announcement on retiring from politics. (Colombo Gazette)