Sri Lanka seeks talks with Tamil Nadu on fishermen issue

Sri Lanka has sought talks with Tamil Nadu on the fishermen issue, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said today.

He told reporters that a proposal has been put forward to discuss the matter with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Devananda said that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa put forward the proposal during a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He said that the proposal is to be communicated to Tamil Nadu and a virtual summit is likely to be considered between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

At the summit between Rajapaksa and Modi on Saturday, both sides exchanged views on fishermen related issues.

They agreed to continue and strengthen the ongoing constructive and humanitarian approach to address this issue through existing bilateral mechanisms and instructed relevant officials on both sides to this effect. (Colombo Gazette)