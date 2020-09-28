SLFP appoints committee to study 20th Amendment

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has appointed a committee to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

SLFP General Secretary State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said the committee will study and submit recommendations to the committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on the 20th Amendment.

The newly appointed SLFP committee consists of 10 members and will be headed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, he added.

The remaining members of the committee are Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara and Duminda Dissanayake, MPs Wijayalal de Silva and Sarani Dushmantha, President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha, Attorney –at-Law Sanjaya Gamage, and Dr. Chamil Liyanage.

On Friday (25), the SLFP admitted it has some concerns on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

MP Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the SLFP will discuss its concerns with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)