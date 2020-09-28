Six Indians test positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka

Six Indians have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said this morning (Monday).

The six Indians had tested positive for the virus while in quarantine at a quarantine center in Waskaduwa.

NOCPCO said that 11 people had tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 11 people who tested positive for the virus, 6 are Indians, 2 arrivals from India, one from the UAE and two arrivals from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the NOCPC said 189 passengers, 50 from the United Arab Emirates, 38 from Japan, and 101 from Oman, arrived in Sri Lanka on three special flights today.

The passengers have been placed at military-operated quarantine centres, the Centre said.

Nearly 45, 636 individuals have completed mandatory quarantine so far in Sri Lanka, while 7,484 individuals are currently in quarantine in 77 quarantine centres.

The Ministry of Health conducted 1,410 PCR tests yesterday alone and has conducted a total of 282,197 tests to date in Sri Lanka.

The NOCPC said from among the 650 individuals who were infected following the outbreak at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation centre, 648 have been discharged after full recovery, while two individuals are still under medical care.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 3360, with 3208 recoveries, 139 in medical care, and 13 deaths reported so far. (Colombo Gazette)